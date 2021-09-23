5,413 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

