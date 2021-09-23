5,467 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

