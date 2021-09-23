$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce sales of $611.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.99. 960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $110.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.