$693.80 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $693.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.60 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 334,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,230. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.