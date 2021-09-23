84,000 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

