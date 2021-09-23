$873.09 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report sales of $873.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $849.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.71 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $43,701,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $40,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. 630,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.