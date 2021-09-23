888 (LON:888) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 458.20 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 449.02 ($5.87), with a volume of 755098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.20 ($5.50).

Specifically, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

Get 888 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 149.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.