9,585 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.88. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

