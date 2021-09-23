A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Moorhead John Sells 2,722 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 114,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,724. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.