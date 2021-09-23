Aaron Tachibana Sells 3,152 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $917.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

