AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Trading 2.8% Higher

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.78). 35,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 36,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,770 ($23.13).

The stock has a market cap of £411.72 million and a P/E ratio of 142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,852.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,054.40.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

