Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

