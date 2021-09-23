abrdn plc Acquires 5,596 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 96.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,044 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 16.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

