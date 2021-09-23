abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

