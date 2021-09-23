abrdn plc Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

