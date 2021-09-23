abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,758 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $188,000. South State Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,788 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $109.04 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

