AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

ACIU opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after buying an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 901.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

