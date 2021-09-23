Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $27,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,075,531. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $154.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $154.72.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

