Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Trading Up 5.6%

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.