Adam M. Veness Sells 6,650 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XLRN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 371,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $154.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

