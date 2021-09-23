ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE ADCT opened at $29.33 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

