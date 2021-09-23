AdEx Network Market Capitalization Tops $61.91 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $61.91 million and $9.04 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044900 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,996,995 coins and its circulating supply is 129,554,518 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

