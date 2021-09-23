Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $28.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

ACET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

