adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.45. adidas AG has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

