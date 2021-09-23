adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €321.18 ($377.85).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €284.35 ($334.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €306.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €293.79. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

