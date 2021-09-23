Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $626.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

