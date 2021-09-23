Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

AAVVF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 19,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,618. The company has a market cap of $862.55 million, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

