Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,935 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $154.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,470 shares of company stock worth $9,075,531 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

