Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

