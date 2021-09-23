Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,028,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

