Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $464,000 Position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYSE NYC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC).

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.