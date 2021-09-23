Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,481.10 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

