Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

