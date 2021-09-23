Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,510 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period.

GDO stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

