Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

