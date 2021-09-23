Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of UWM worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

