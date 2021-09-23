Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 15.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

