Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 187,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 91.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

