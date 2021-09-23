Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 127,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

TNDM stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,481.10 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.