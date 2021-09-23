Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 664,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 582,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

