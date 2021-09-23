AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.55 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

