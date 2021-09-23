Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.26. 589,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$15.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$65.05 and a 12 month high of C$112.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

