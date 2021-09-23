Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Holdings Boosted by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,087 shares during the quarter. Agora makes up 7.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Agora worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agora by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agora stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

