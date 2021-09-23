Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Airgain reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Airgain by 110.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

