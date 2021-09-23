Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 108.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Akroma has a total market cap of $16,920.53 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.07063188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00115021 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

