Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.