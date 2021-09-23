Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALEX stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

