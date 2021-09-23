Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alexco Resource worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AXU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.96. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

