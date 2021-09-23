Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 811,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $408.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

