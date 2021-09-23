Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,197. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.